‘Hurting and tingly,’ another Peoria parent comes forward about teacher getting foot rubs from students

PEORIA, Ill.– Less than a week after a parent comes forward claiming a Peoria elementary teacher bribed students with treats for foot rubs, another parent speaks out with the same allegations.

This time from over a year ago.

The woman, who only wishes to go by her first name says, her daughter was also asked to rub a teacher’s foot.

Last week, we received text messages between a mother and the accused teacher in which the woman demands to know why her daughter was asked to rub the teacher’s feet.





The teacher replied saying she didn’t mean it seriously and the situation went too far. Now, that teacher is being accused again.

Wednesday, a woman named Cortney says she was having a conversation with her husband about our first story when her daughter came into the room and said the same thing happened to her.

“I question [my daughter] every day about what happens in school, what she does, and she tells me,” said Cortney. “Just to not know that she was told not to say anything…it really makes me question the school and what is actually going on there.”

The first-grade teacher at Dr. Maude A Sanders Primary in Peoria reportedly asked Cortney’s daughter to rub her feet because they were “hurting and tingly” in 2018.

“No child should be touching a teacher,” said Cortney. “No teacher should be touching a child in any way shape or form. That’s not what they go there for. That’s crossing the limits.”

“That is inappropriate,” said Cortney. “Like, it should not be happening. My kids go to school to learn. Not to rub the teacher’s feet for any sort of treat, any reward, anything. They go to school to learn.”

The Peoria Public Schools District released this statement: “We are currently investigating this matter and handling it internally. Since it involves personnel, we cannot go into further details.”

This story will be updated.