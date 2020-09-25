I-74 reopened early Friday after a crash involving two semi trailers

PEORIA COUNTY, Il. (WMBD) — I-74 was shut down for around 9 hours after a crash involving two semi trailers.
Illinois State Police said 36-year-old Anthony Abernathy of Mississippi was traveling westbound near milepost 84 around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, when they cross the median and struck a semi traveling in the eastbound lane.
Abernathy was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other semi, 58-year-old Scott Williams of Indiana, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
I-71 was reopened around 3:15 Friday morning.
The case remains under investigation and no charges have been issued yet.
