Pritzker, IDOT announce ‘Rebuild Illinois’ road, bridge project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation released the department’s annual multi-year plan of road and bridge projects on Monday.

Over the next six years, Pritzker said $23.5 billion will be invested in maintaining, preserving and expanding 4,212 miles of roadway and 9.2 million square feet of bridge deck statewide. The program for the state and local highways will average $3.91 billion annually for the 2020-2025 period. This is all part of the governor’s “Rebuild Illinois” initiative.

Some major highways and bridges around central Illinois are part of the project:

20 miles of road and bridge improvements of I74 is included in the plan at a cost of $42.6 million

The Murray Baker Bridge is planned to receive $38.5 Million in repairs.

I474 will get 14.2 miles of repair

I55 from South Lexington to Livingston County will get 11.6 miles of resurfacing

Illinois 29 from N Gardner Lane to McClugage Bridge will receive $68.5 million in updates.

I55 in McLean County will get 4.7 miles of resurfacing

I74 west of Danville is planed to receive $19.5 million in Bridge Superstructure replacement funding

“Altogether, these road and bridge projects will create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next five years for hardworking Illinoisans in every part of our state,” said Pritzker. “Illinois has some of the most important roads in America – let’s make them outlast and outperform those across the nation.”

This plan dedicates more than 75% of the funds to reconstructing and preserving roadways and bridges, 16% to strategically expanding the system in areas where data have shown the investment will be highly effective and the remainder for necessary traffic and safety improvements.

A full list of road and bridge projects coming across the state can be found here.