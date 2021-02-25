Illinois begins Phase 1B Plus; Tri-County health departments focusing on second doses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois is moving on to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, but tri-county health departments are waiting a bit longer.

Peoria Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the tri-county area will not go to Phase 1b+ on Thursday.

That phase allows individuals 16 and older with comorbidities and underlying conditions to be vaccinated.

Instead, Hendrickson said tri-county health departments will focus on administering more second doses.

“This week a lot of us got second doses, so a lot of our systems are using this time to play catch up and get second doses in arms. So again, with the expansion of vaccine moving past second doses, we’re hoping to reassess and we reassess each week,” Hendrickson said.

Health leaders said pharmacy chains receive their own allotment of vaccine, and individuals in the 1B+ group are invited to check with a pharmacy for an appointment.