Blagojevich released from prison, announces ‘homecoming’ press conference

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich has been released from custody in Colorado, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The former governor’s wife Patti Blagojevich announced a “homecoming press conference” at their home on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

President Trump announced he had commuted the disgraced governor’s 14-year prison sentence on Tuesday morning, and described it as a “tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence.”

Blagojevich was convicted on 18 corruption charges, including wire fraud, extortion, and bribery.