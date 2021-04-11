Capitol Connection: Sunday, April 11th, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection: Illinois opens up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over in the state; Governor Pritzker highlights government programs intended to aid the economic and educational recovery from the losses suffered during the pandemic.

Representative Margaret Croke (D-Chicago) fights to expand the legal definition of infertility care to ensure access to treatment for LGBTQ+ and women over 35 years of age.

Michael Jacobson, president & CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, urged the state to provide $250M for a ‘Hotel Job Recovery Program’ that he says would allow hotels to rehire staff laid off during the pandemic.

