Capitol Connection: Sunday, April 19th, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection, Comptroller Susana Mendoza advocated for the progressive income tax ballot question, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin stressed that lost jobs are just as important as positive cases of the Coronavirus, and House Representative Mike Zalewski outlined some of the struggles the state legislature faces in crafting a state budget before the May 31st deadline.

You can watch the full episode here. Extended interviews are below.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins Capitol Connection to discuss the state’s efforts to fund the fight against COVID-19.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) joined Capitol Connection to call for swift action to repair the state’s lagging unemployment website, and also called on Governor Pritzker to give Republicans a seat at the table before extending a prolonged executive order to keep Illinoisans at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

State Representative Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside) joined Capitol Connection to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus to the state budget process.