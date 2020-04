SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- Despite an emergency measure from the Trump administration to delay the federal deadline to file income tax returns for three months, your state taxes could still be due by the April 15th deadline unless Governor Pritzker takes action to mirror the filing deadline grace period at the state level.

The President announced the unprecedented step last week to give workers and companies more time to file their taxes during the nation's frenzied response to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. With several companies slowing or shuttering their operations in response to the global pandemic, the regular order of business has taken a back seat to emergency protocols as medical experts advise people to practice social distancing to avoid spreading the highly contagious virus.