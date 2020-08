SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- Four days after learning that ComEd, the state's largest utility company, has agreed to pay a $200 million fine to avoid criminal charges in an eight-year long bribery scheme that implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan's inner circle, Governor J.B. Pritzker has suspended the bipartisan Energy Working Group that was considering changes to state energy policies.

In the deferred prosecution agreement filed last week, the U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Illinois described an elaborate bribery scheme where ComEd paid $1.3 million to Madigan's political staff and close allies. The legislature, with Madigan's blessing, passed two significant pieces of energy legislation during that same eight-year stretch that allowed ComEd to charge customers higher rates for electricity.