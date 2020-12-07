Capitol Connection: Sunday, December 6th, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After a fatal outbreak of COVID-19 killed at least 31 veterans at the LaSalle Veterans Home, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R IL-16) asked why the Illinois Department of Public Health waited 11 days before sending an infection control specialist, and quizzed the Pritzker administration for how long it took them to grant a federal expert access to the facility.

You can watch Kinzinger’s extended interview here:

State Senator Tom Cullerton (D-Villa Park) outlines a “breakdown” in the safety protocols meant to protect veterans from a Coronavirus outbreak in a state-run veterans home in LaSalle.

Alaina Hampton, a former campaign consultant for House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political operations, says the Speaker’s political organization would reward loyal campaign workers by setting them up with jobs in state government, at nonprofits, or as lobbyists with the “expectation” that they continue performing campaign work for Madigan.