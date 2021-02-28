Capitol Connection: Sunday, February 28th, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection: Illinois becomes the first state in the nation to end cash bail, Republican state senator Darren Bailey jumps into the GOP primary race for governor, and former House Speaker Michael Madigan pressures his successor to resign after two days on the job.

State senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) calls cash bail inequitable, but points out areas where he’d like to strengthen the courts role in determining pre-trial detention.

“It is best to give judges discretion in exercising caution and safety with the facts and circumstances in front of them rather than tying their hands from Springfield,” Curran said.

State representative Marcus Evans (D-Chicago) suggested banning violent video games could help reduce carjackings.

“Should we have video games which you go around and attack people, kill people and steal cars,” Evans asked. “And does that normalize the behavior for teenagers?”

