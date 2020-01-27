Capitol Connection: Sunday, January 26th, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Reporters Bernie Schoenburg from the State Journal-Register and Peter Hancock from Capitol News Illinois joined Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell in this week’s episode to recap the top stories in Illinois politics.

The Reporters’ Roundtable reviewed the election of new Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park), Governor Pritzker’s upcoming legislative agenda in 2020, and the reaction to a scandal at the Secretary of State’s office that led to the accidental registration of 545 non-citizens to vote.