Capitol Connection: Sunday, July 19th, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District filed criminal charges against ComEd in an 8-year long corruption scheme that implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said it remains unclear if the feds have enough evidence to charge Madigan with a crime.

You can watch the extended interviews with this week’s guests below:

NFIB Illinois Leadership Council chair Cindy Neal explains why she opposes the graduated income tax, and argued “that the people that are in those higher income brackets tend to be who I call the makers, and the folks that are in the lower income brackets tend to be what I call the takers.”

Graham Peck, the Wepner Distinguished Professor of Lincoln Studies at University of Springfield, discusses the complex history of Stephen Douglas as Illinois lawmakers call to remove his statue from the statehouse.