Despite calls to suspend the program, Illinois will continue its automatic voter registration operation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois will continue its automatic voter registration operation. Even after a flaw in the system signed up hundreds of non-citizens to vote.

A number of Republicans called to temporarily suspend the program. But governor Pritzker shut that down today.

Governor Pritzker tried to assure the public about the integrity of our elections and explained the process is safe from foreign interference. Pritzker also today acknowledged the state has work to do to earn public confidence.

“What I’m worried about is the public losing trust in their vote. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to secure it for that reason to make sure that in fact, no one is getting into our systems,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker pushed back against republican calls to suspend the automatic voter registration program and reminded reporters the program was a bipartisan plan.