Developing: Illinois Senate to elect new president

Watch this Sunday morning’s live episode of Capitol Connection previewing the vote for Senate President .

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate President John Cullerton (D-Chicago) intends to resign his post today. Senate Democrats huddled in the statehouse Sunday morning to begin the process of picking his successor.

Update: 12:16 p.m.: Senators Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) and Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) are the two presumptive candidates, and went head-to-head in a first round of ballots. Harmon narrowly won the first round, but failed to reach 30 votes, the minimum requirement to clinch the presidency on the Senate floor.

The first round of voting is done. Neither @LLCoolK_4 nor @DonHarmonIL could secure 30 votes. Senate Democrats are taking a brief break before round two begins. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 19, 2020

Senate Democrats took a brief break from the action and will resume for a second round of voting.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.