Developing: Illinois Senate to elect new president

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate President John Cullerton (D-Chicago) intends to resign his post today. Senate Democrats huddled in the statehouse Sunday morning to begin the process of picking his successor.
Update: 12:16 p.m.: Senators Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) and Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) are the two presumptive candidates, and went head-to-head in a first round of ballots. Harmon narrowly won the first round, but failed to reach 30 votes, the minimum requirement to clinch the presidency on the Senate floor.
Senate Democrats took a brief break from the action and will resume for a second round of voting.
