Duckworth pushing for sanctions on anyone tied to bounties on American forces

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is very outspoken about the reports Russians are paying bounties in the Middle East for killing American forces in Afghanistan.

She pushed for an investigation. Now she introduced legislation.

This is the second part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

Duckworth was among a group of senators who introduced legislation last week in response to concerns that Russia is putting bounties on American troops, specifically that Russians are paying Taliban fighters to kill American forces in Afghanistan.

The legislation would require the president to impose sanctions on any Russian individual, government official, or entity involved in the activity.

Duckworth explained why she took this action, if she thinks it will get anywhere and if it has enough teeth.

This week the U.S. military commander who oversees the troops in Afghanistan says he hasn’t seen any intelligence that verifies a Russian bounty program exists.

Duckworth addressed that report and discussed her level of satisfaction with the Pentagon investigation and if she is worried this could backfire politically.

It was only a few weeks ago that her name was being bandied about as Joe Biden’s possible vice president. Duckworth revealed what the process was like for her and how much she wanted to be the VP choice.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected