SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- One week before a presidential primary election, Secretary of State Jesse White's office sent a letter to the State Board of Elections acknowledging a third "programming error" that, left undetected, could have created confusion at polling places and could have denied valid voters from casting their ballots.

Instead, local election officials are scrambling to update their voter rolls with the names of more than a thousand valid voters who were denied their registration through the state's new automatic voter registration program, which is facilitated at DMV sites and other state locations throughout the state.