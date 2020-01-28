Governor Pritzker signed an executive order to expand Opioid recovery programs in underserved areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Governor J.B. Pritzker is building on the state’s plan to address the opioid crisis.

Today he signed an executive order to better address racial disparities in responding to the opioid crisis

More than 4-million dollars will be spent to expand recovery programs in underserved areas.

In 2018 the state saw, for the first time in years, a decrease in opioid overdose deaths. However, the overall numbers for minority groups increased. Governor Pritzker called the increase in minority deaths harrowing.

“The numbers are harrowing. In 2018, deaths among African American Illinoisans increased 9.1 percent. Deaths among Latinos increased 4.3 percent. We will not tolerate the racial disparities that come from institutional failures,” Pritzker said.

The state will also spend half a million dollars on a new needle exchange program… That allows people to pick up clean needles and syringes.