Illinois Gaming Board staffer leaked sensitive information to feds: letter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — An employee at the Illinois Gaming Board “acted alone and outside the scope” of their duties when they “improperly accessed confidential information on IGB licensees and applicants and disclosed this information without authorization or justification to three federal government entities,” according to a letter obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

It remains unclear exactly which federal agencies obtained the sensitive information about gambling interests or applicants, but the leak occurred during an ongoing FBI criminal corruption investigation into state legislators, bribery, and sweepstakes operators.

Gaming Board administrator Marcus Fruchter sent the letter to the offices of House Speaker Michael Madigan, Minority Leader Jim Durkin, now-former Senate President John Cullerton, and Minority Leader Bill Brady, on January 10th, 2020. Fruchter said the breach was discovered on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. State law requires the Gaming Board to notify the four chamber leaders of any breach of privacy or disclosure of confidential information at the agency related to licensees or applicants.

The Gaming Board informed the legislative leaders that it is investigating the leak, and has placed the source on administrative leave pending further review.

The letter states that Gaming Board staff “also contacted the recipients of these records to inform them of the records’ confidentiality, and to request the records be destroyed, returned to the IGB, or sequestered to prevent further unauthorized disclosure.”