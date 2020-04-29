Illinois GOP talks stay-at-home order, returning to Springfield on Zoom call

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republicans of the Illinois General Assembly discussed Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order Wednesday.

“I’m not here to criticize the governor amid this crisis, but to bring attention to the fact that the state legislature needs to be part of the decision-making process,” said State Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva). “Any additional disaster proclamation by the governor needs the approval of both chambers of the legislature.”

“We are also tasked with managing the state’s government and the response to this crisis,” said State Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb). “It’s also the role of the legislative branch to serve as a check on the executive branch when we believe they have exceeded their authority.”

In a Zoom call, state representatives from Macomb, Geneva, and Jacksonville called for lawmakers to return to Springfield. The Republicans also said there needs to be a plan in place for when the state re-opens.

“I am the one talking to constituents on a daily basis, some on all sides of the issues, and I think the governor really needs that input,” said State Rep C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville). “All this shouldn’t be on his shoulders. He does not have the authority after that 30 days. We have to come back to the general assembly and we have to move forward together. It may be regionally, but as a state, we have to make decisions.”

“We should be creating a plan right now so it is in place for when we are ready to start this process and re-open the state on a gradual basis,” said State Rep. Ugaste.

“We’ve spoken out about the shortcomings of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois Department of Corrections on the early release of certain inmates, and several more issues,” said Rep. Hammond.

The representatives said they can safely return to Springfield if social distancing efforts are put into place. Also mentioning they want to hold votes in-person to keep accountability at the forefront.