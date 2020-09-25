Madigan refuses to testify, says ComEd bribery attempts ‘would have failed miserably’

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An update in the house investigation into ComEd’s attempts to bribe Speaker Michael Madigan revealed he will not testify before a House committee.

In a letter submitted late Friday, the speaker declined an invitation to testify before the House Special Investigative Committee. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Madigan to answer questions about ComEd’s confession.

In his letter, Madigan denied any wrongdoing and said if anyone at ComEd ever tried to bribe or influence him, they “would have failed miserably.”

The committee has the power to issue a subpoena and force Madigan to testify, but that would require at least one Democrat to vote in favor of it.

ComEd executives agreed to testify under oath before the committee next Tuesday in Springfield.

