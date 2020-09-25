Madigan refuses to testify, says ComEd bribery attempts ‘would have failed miserably’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An update in the house investigation into ComEd’s attempts to bribe Speaker Michael Madigan revealed he will not testify before a House committee.
In a letter submitted late Friday, the speaker declined an invitation to testify before the House Special Investigative Committee. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Madigan to answer questions about ComEd’s confession.
In his letter, Madigan denied any wrongdoing and said if anyone at ComEd ever tried to bribe or influence him, they “would have failed miserably.”
The committee has the power to issue a subpoena and force Madigan to testify, but that would require at least one Democrat to vote in favor of it.
ComEd executives agreed to testify under oath before the committee next Tuesday in Springfield.
Latest Headlines
- President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- Esports facility opens at Illinois Wesleyan University, teaches students important life lessons
- Woodford County Sheriff warns residents about reported car burglaries
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it
- People turning out in large numbers for early voting across Central Illinois