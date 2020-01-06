Maisch: “the flat tax is really the fair tax”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch argued against Governor Pritzker’s push to change the state’s constitution from a flat income tax to a progressive one.

Maisch joined Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell on this week’s episode to discuss the campaign to persuade voters ahead of the ballot question in 2020, and to predict the impact a progressive tax could have on businesses in the state should voters approve it.

You can watch the full extended interview here.

