Proposed bill would give cosmetologists, barbers choice to be licensed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Barbers and cosmetologists in the state will no longer be required to carry a license if a bill gets passed in the General Assembly.

House Bill 5558, which is sponsored by Republican State Representative Allen Skillicorn (R-Crystal Lake), would make an amendment to the Barber, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology Act of 1985.

The bill would give your cosmetologist the right to not be licensed as long as there’s a notice in the location and they inform their clientele.

“In the profession, I just don’t really understand who that benefits in any which way?” said Brittany Yates, a licensed cosmetologist with Studio B. “There are so many things that you learn in cosmetology school that are important to like, health code-wise, like sanitation…. and I just don’t understand the thought process of it. For no one to have like that proper training at all, and just go into the field, is just terrifying.”

Skillicorn stated on his website, “Occupational licensing and training requirements have gone far beyond any reasonable intent. The growing interference by the state that prevents working-class people from earning an income must be reined in. My bill calls for clearly posting a notice to alert customers that the provider of services is not licensed. Consumers are savvy purchasers. They can decide for themselves whether a business is providing them with the quality and safety they desire.”

The first reading of that bill was on Feb. 14. It currently sits in the rules committee before it could head to a vote on the house floor.