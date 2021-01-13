Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch to replace Michael Madigan as IL House speaker

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Westchester) has enough votes to replace House Speaker Michael Madigan Wednesday afternoon.
The news came from Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell at 12 p.m.
“House Democrats give Chris Welch 69 votes. 3 votes present. A few didn’t vote. Speaker Madigan spoke and congratulated Welch. The caucus gave Madigan a standing ovation. The changing of the guard is underway,” Maxwell tweeted.
