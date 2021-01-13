Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch to replace Michael Madigan as IL House speaker

Illinois Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, talks to reporters on the House floor, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Welch, chairman of the Special Investigating Committee probing allegations of misconduct by Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, has delayed further hearings until after the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Madigan is implicated in a decade-long bribery scheme to which utility giant ComEd has admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department. Madigan has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Westchester) has enough votes to replace House Speaker Michael Madigan Wednesday afternoon.

The news came from Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell at 12 p.m.

“House Democrats give Chris Welch 69 votes. 3 votes present. A few didn’t vote. Speaker Madigan spoke and congratulated Welch. The caucus gave Madigan a standing ovation. The changing of the guard is underway,” Maxwell tweeted.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News