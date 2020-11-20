Special prosecutor declines to press charges against State Rep. Carol Ammons in alleged theft case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A special prosecutor has determined there is “insufficient evidence” to charge State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) with a crime after an alleged theft was brought to the attention of the Urbana Police Department nearly 10 months ago.

In a press release drafted Thursday, Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor Director Patrick Delfino said a team of four prosecutors “conduct(ed) thorough, independent reviews of all investigative reports, accompanying documentation and videos.”

“They unanimously agreed there is insufficient evidence to meet the State’s burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Delfino wrote. “Thus, this Office is declining prosecution at this time.”

Ammons has not yet responded to a WCIA request for comment sent to a spokesperson; in January, spokesperson Jenna Sickneus called the alleged incident at Carle Auxiliary Retail Boutique “a non-story about a simple misunderstanding.”

The resale boutique shop accepts donations and operates as a charity to raise money for Carle nursing scholarships and to support the guest house.

Court records obtained by WCIA at the time showed that after security investigated a report of retail theft at the boutique that was caught on video, the Urbana Police Department was notified and subsequently referred the investigation to the Illinois State Police. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz then asked a judge to appoint a special prosecutor, citing a conflict of interest.

The alleged theft occurred on January 10 and was said to involve a Coach purse, worth an estimated $80.

Court records show a search warrant was filed on Jan. 13.

Ammons has been representing the 103rd Illinois House District since 2014.