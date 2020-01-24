The University of Illinois taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois is trying to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Mckinley health center started screening students coming in with any respiratory infection for the virus, regardless of whether they traveled to areas with confirmed cases.

The outbreak started in China last month. It’s killed at least 17 people since then and sickened hundreds. One case has been confirmed in the u-s with another suspected.

The virus causes pneumonia and doesn’t respond to antibiotics. Coronavirus can be spread through an infected person coughing and sneezing.

Julie Pryde from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the virus is concerning.

“It’s always concerning to public health when you see any type of novel virus because again, a novel virus has a potential for a pandemic because there just isn’t really any immunity to it. So that’s the concern.”

Travel guidelines have been put in place for people flying in from China. Screening centers are being set up in several airports across the U.S. including O’hare in Chicago.