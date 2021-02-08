Illinois Central College announces medical laboratory technician program for underemployed adults

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College announced today applications are open for a new program targeted to unemployed, underemployed, or underrepresented adults who want a career in healthcare, the largest employer in the greater Peoria region.

The Gateway to Medical Laboratory Technician Careers program is an 8-week, 160-hour program that is designed as a bridge to prepare students for college, with training in math, science, reading, and skills development. Upon completion, they would be eligible to apply for the Medical Laboratory Technician associate’s program at ICC.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Illinois Community College Board, there is no tuition and all supplies are included. In fact, students even get a daily stipend for attending class.

“We are reducing some barriers for individuals and making it easier for them to be successful,” said Paula Nachtrieb, executive director of workforce operations at Illinois Central College.

There will be two cohorts of 12 students each. Classes will be taught on campus, and the reduced class size is reflective of COVID-19 restrictions. The first cohort starts in March.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 65 annual job openings in the greater Peoria region. Medical laboratory technicians are in-demand not just in the Peoria area, but nationally. Nachtrieb said the explosion in jobs is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging population, and a low inventory of professionals in the field, so the trend is likely to continue.

The jobs also pay well. Technicians can expect to make around $52,000 per year, which is more than 40% above the living wage for the greater Peoria region, Nachtrieb said.

“There’s a great need in order to move individuals up so they can be more economically stable and so forth in their environment,” said Nachtrieb. “We’re trying to move individuals that are right here, at this place in time.”

Interested applicants must file two applications – one for admission to the program, and the other for admission to the college itself.