Illinois child welfare worker in Freund case defends record

CHICAGO, Ill.– A child welfare worker fired after an internal investigation into the death of a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy who had extensive contact with a state agency is defending his record.

Carlos Acosta is no longer employed with the Department of Children and Family Services.

He was involved in an investigation into abuse claims of Andrew “A.J.” Freund, who was found dead in April.

His mother has pleaded guilty to murder. Acosta tells Shaw Media that he followed department policy. He and his supervisor are also be sued in federal court. Acosta is a McHenry County Board member.