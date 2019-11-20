Illinois Farm Economics Summit to spur discussions around weather, yields, trade war

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– The on-going trade war with China along with mother nature’s uncertainty, Illinois farmers have been dealt a heavy hand for agriculture.

The Illinois Farm Economics Summit is helping producers navigate through these tough times.

The members of the farmdoc team from the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics and University of Illinois Extension will be holding a series of five Illinois Farm Economics Summit meetings to help producers navigate these tumultuous times.

The registration fee for each location is $85 per person. Save $5 by registering online for $80. This fee includes all meeting materials, break refreshments, and lunch. Registration at the door will be $90 per person, as space permits.

For registration, questions contact Nancy Simpson at 217-244-9687 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST) or nsimp1@illinois.edu.

The registration deadline is December 9th, 2019.

Monday, December 16 – Mt. Vernon Holiday Inn

Tuesday, December 17 – Springfield Crowne Plaza

Wednesday, December 18 – Peoria Par-A-Dice Casino

Thursday, December 19 – Dekalb Faranda’s Banquet Center

Friday, December 20 – Champaign I Hotel