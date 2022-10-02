Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year.

Iowa comes away with a larger budget surplus than expected, giving corporations a tax cut in the state.

We talk about these issues, and more, with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

“To give the benefit of this momentary surplus … and not put it back towards education, towards mental health, but instead to give a windfall, literally to her corporate donors, I think Kim Reynolds is way on the wrong track with this.”

“When you collect too much tax, you slow down business growth,” Mielke said. “Iowa is handling their tax issues much better than Illinois.”

