Illinois GOP aims to end Holocaust denier’s run for Congress

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)– Officials say the Illinois Republican Party is ramping up efforts to make voters aware that an anti-Semitic activist and Holocaust denier who won the GOP nomination in 2018 is once again a candidate for the U.S. Congress.

Several people told the Chicago Sun-Times that Arthur Jones did not mention his contentious views to many voters when he asked them to sign petitions allowing him to appear on the ballot in the upcoming March primary.

Illinois GOP executive director Anthony Sarros says they are planning an awareness campaign that could include digital advertising, Facebook ads or mailers ahead of the primary.