Illinois law enforcement coalition speaks out against criminal justice reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a police reform bill Monday afternoon that would “dismantle systemic racism,” and the Illinois law enforcement coalition is speaking out.

The coalition sent out a statement Monday claiming Governor Pritzker chose to listen to a “few strident political voices rather than 120,000 petition signing citizens” who oppose the bill. The statement goes on to read that the new law will tear down police departments and ultimately put law-abiding citizens at risk.

Part of the statement from the coalition reads, “Because we are sworn to protect and serve the public, we sincerely hope that we will not be proven right about this new law, that it won’t cause police officers to leave the profession in droves and handcuff those who remain so they can’t stop crimes against people and property. Please don’t let us measure its dismal failure by the shattered lives it produces. We urge all citizens to remember who supported this law, and keep that in mind the next time they look to the police in Illinois for the protection they can no longer provide.”