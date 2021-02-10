Illinois lawmakers press Biden not to terminate “non-partisan” US Attorney

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth on Wednesday reiterated their disapproval on the president’s decision to remove a U.S. Attorney hailed across the aisle for investigating bribery.

Most notably, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch spearheaded a public corruption and bribery scandal where utility lobbyists for Commonwealth Edison were accused of trying to curry favor with Democratic Party Chair Michael Madigan, referred in court documents as “Public Official A.”

“We have made our position clear on Mr. Lausch’s retention both publicly and privately…We reiterate today that John Lausch should be permitted to remain in place until the confirmation of his successor,” the senators said Wednesday, Feb. 10.

In an initial joint letter to President Biden Tuesday, Feb. 9, the senators said Lausch has “served with professionalism and without partisanship, including his handling of highly sensitive information.”

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) said he hoped the president would make an exception for Lausch.

“He has … really done a good job of breaking into Illinois corruption…we know that corruption in Illinois has been a problem for a long time.. It is really a stain on our past and our history,” he said on a call with reporters Tuesday.

Kinzinger joined Republican Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18), Rodney Davis (IL-13), and Mary Miller (IL-15) in a statement, and called terminating Lausch without a successor named and confirmed, “reckless and irresponsible.”

The Illinois GOP also released a statement pushing back against the release of Lausch.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office under John Lausch was finally clearing out criminals in elected office, dismantling the corrupt Democratic machine one crony at a time,” said Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy.

President Biden on Tuesday asked for the resignation of all but two U.S. Attorneys by Feb. 28, igniting backlash from both sides.