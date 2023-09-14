SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Nineteen current and former U.S. Postal Service employees who worked around Illinois were indicted by a federal grand jury for wire fraud.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, the 19 allegedly committed fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program administered through the Small Business Administration.

The 19 indicted individuals came from Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Danville and Savoy Illinois:

31-year-old Dominique Alexander was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

42-year-old Tenneil Baskin was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

28-year-old Breanea Brown was charged in September for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

33-year-old Rachaundra Donaldson was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

25-year-old Maya Egbejima was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

35-year-old Larry Eubanks was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

35-year-old Angela Gillespie was charged in September for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

47-year-old Patrice Green was charged in August for allegedly committing four counts of wire fraud.

34-year-old Charles Hughes was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

39-year-old Marcus Jones was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

43-year-old Sarah Jones was charged in September for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

30-year-old Jasmine Morris was charged in February for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

35-year-old Shakeena Mosley was charged in September for allegedly committing four counts of wire fraud.

32-year-old Ainmere Sangster was charged in September for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

29-year-old Diamond Vinson was charged in August for allegedly committing four counts of wire fraud.

27-year-old Uniqua Whitaker was charged in March for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

32-year-old Ta Sheena White was charged in March for allegedly committing one count of wire fraud.

33-year-old Rikkia Williams was charged in September for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

31-year-old Shawntelle Lynn was charged in October 2022 for allegedly committing two counts of wire fraud.

All 19 individuals have either been arraigned or issued a summons to appear in federal court.

If convicted, they face a maximum of 30 years imprisonment, a maximum five-year term of supervised release, and possible restitution.

Many agencies participated in this investigation, including the FBI Springfield Field Office, the United States Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service Office of Inspector General, the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Illinois Department of Revenue.