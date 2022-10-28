LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday.

According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.

Near Mendota at milepost 75, a passenger of the suspected vehicle fired multiple shots at and hit their squad car. The officer in the squad car was not injured.

ISP continued pursuit, which eventually continued into Wisconsin. ISP air operations and the Clinton Police Department in Wisconsin assisted in the chase. Eventually, the vehicle ran out of gas and three suspects were taken into custody.

Of the three suspects:

43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI was charged with the manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine/base, and maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking.

41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI is charged with probation violation, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC.

38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI is charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, manufacturing/delivering fentanyl, and manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin.