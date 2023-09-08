CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are three big Illinois Lottery jackpots worth a total of $645 million up for grabs this weekend.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing is currently at $122 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has reached $500 million. The Lotto jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has climbed to $22 million, which is the largest of the year and the second largest in almost eight years.

There have been 14 Illinoisans who have won prizes of $1 million or more playing the Mega Millions, Powerball, or Lotto in 2023.

There are over 7,000 places across the state where lottery players can pick up a ticket or they can use the Illinois Lottery website or app. Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lotto tickets are $2 each.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, visit its website.