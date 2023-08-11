CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC has reported that all 102 Illinois counties are at a low level of COVID-19-related hospital admissions as of the end of July.

The IDPH said it is closely monitoring COVID-19 data as well as flu and RSV cases ahead of the fall and winter seasons.

“As summer winds down and another school year begins, I am reassured that COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses remain at low levels across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “With the recent approval of new tools to prevent RSV in both older individuals and infants, as well as more news to come on COVID-19 and flu vaccines, we are well positioned to avoid another ‘tripledemic.’”

Dr. Vohra also said he encourages Illinoisans to speak with their providers about using the available tools to protect themselves and their families from these respiratory viruses.

The FDA has reportedly directed drug manufacturers to develop a new COVID-19 booster that targets a certain strain of the virus. The IDPH encourages Illinoisans to get the booster because they have data that indicates the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 can be prevented by staying up to date on the vaccinations.