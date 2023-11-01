SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning on getting an electric passenger vehicle or motorcycle in Illinois? You could get a rebate of up to $4,000.

Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John J. Kim announced Wednesday the opening of the next round of funds for the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program for Illinois residents.

The rebate is available for those who have bought an electric vehicle recently or are planning on getting one in the near future.

The Illinois General Assembly has appropriated about $12 million to the Illinois EPA for the program for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. Pritzker’s office said actual funding amounts will be determined by the amount of money in the fund.

“Thanks to our nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act’s innovative rebate program, ownership of an electric vehicle has never been more accessible and attainable in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The livelihood of our neighborhoods depends on access to affordable, clean energy technology—and Illinoisans now have the chance to help us combat the climate crisis and reach our ambitious goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.”

The rebate program, created in 2021, has a set of eligibility requirements:

The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date AND the rebate application must be postmarked within the rebate cycle that begins November 1, 2023.

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued. The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program.

Only individuals can receive a rebate, and an individual can receive only one EV rebate under this program.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include copies of purchase invoices, proof of payment, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 records.

The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchases of electric passenger vehicles and a $1,500 rebate for purchases of an electric motorcycle.

The EPA encourages those who are interested in the rebate to submit applications as soon as possible to increase the chance of getting a rebate.

Applications will be reviewed in postmark order and those with low income will receive priority.

Kim said this round will allow for about 3,000 additional rebates.

Applications opened on Nov. 1 and remains open until Jan. 31, 2024. The applications can be found here.