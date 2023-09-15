SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Friday the application period for the Small Equipment Grant Program is now open.

The OSFM is planning to award $4 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services to help with the funding of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

“The OSFM continues to hear the needs of departments across the state, and I am proud to be able to increase funding to $4 million dollars for our small equipment grant program for this fiscal year,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera.

Rivera also added his office is dedicated to helping provide funding to departments across Illinois.

“Our firefighters in Illinois deserve to have the best equipment that helps keep them safe, which in turn allows them to help residents in their time of need,” he said. “The OSFM continues our dedication to helping provide this much-needed funding to departments across the state.”

The OSFM said the Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide funding of up to $26,000 for eligible departments. In March, there was a total of $1.5 million provided to 64 fire departments, districts, and EMS providers in Illinois.

The OSFM also said the program is “an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment.”

To learn more about OSFM or the grant, visit the OSFM website.