CHICAGO (WMBD) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul has amended his lawsuit against Trump Tower that he originally filed in 2018, based on a referral from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).

The lawsuit was filed due to Trump Tower’s alleged failure to follow environmental laws and failure to protect the Chicago River.

The amendment was filed Thursday for the alleged continuance of breaking environmental laws “by significantly underreporting the average daily volume of water it discharges into the Chicago River in violation of environmental laws and Trump Tower’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit,” a release from Raoul’s office stated.

“Even after the state of Illinois took steps to hold Trump Tower accountable for violations of state and federal environmental laws, violations have continued – underscoring a disregard for the laws and regulations that are in place to protect our waterways and aquatic life,” Raoul said. “I am committed to enforcing our environmental laws and ensuring that all entities are held accountable for violations of those laws.”

Trump Tower is required by the Clean Water Act to obtain the necessary permit and submit information monthly to IEPA to show its compliance with federal regulations, according to Raoul. He first filed the lawsuit because Trump Tower was allegedly violating IEPA and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations.

Raoul was not the only one to file a lawsuit against Trump Tower for these issues. The Sierra Club and Friends of the Chicago River also filed a lawsuit in 2018 regarding continued alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and Public Nuisance.

According to Raoul, the Attorney General in 2012 had also filed a complaint against Trump Tower to the Illinois Pollution Control Board because of it releasing heated water into the Chicago River without an NPDES permit.

As the matter was resolved, Trump Tower was ordered to obtain a permit, pay fines, and comply with regulations and laws