NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Darren Bailey held a rally in Uptown Normal in front of supporters in preparation for his debate against Gov. JB Pritzker.

Bailey greeted a few dozen supporters at the Circle in uptown, firing up his base ahead of tonight’s showdown.

The senator took a couple questions from media after his speech, and he said he is ready for tonight and that his campaign will unite the state.

“It doesn’t matter what political view you hold, or where you come from. We are going to unite with what we have in common,” Bailey told the crowd. “That’s where the hope is at in Illinois. JB Pritzker has done nothing but divide us for four years and those days are over with and I think the people will understand that after tonight.”

Tonight’s debate starts at 7 pm on WMBD and on CIProud.com.