SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding people to remain vigilant during the holiday season as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

In a release Thursday, the ISP said as tensions rise in the Middle East amidst the war, there is potential for violence to be carried out by terrorist groups and their supporters in the United States.

The ISP noted that foreign terrorist media has called for violence during the winter holiday season, historically, but with the ongoing war, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigations expect the call for violence to be higher than usual.

Terrorist groups may potentially look at holiday events, particularly those of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths, as targets to start violence.

“We all must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this holiday season,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “While the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center reviews intelligence for potential threats around the clock, having reliable and timely information from the public is critical to keeping people safe. If you see something that seems out of place or someone acting in a manner that doesn’t seem right, report it to your local law enforcement.”

The most credible threat of violence in the United States is individuals acting independently, the ISP said. They may be inspired by foreign terrorist groups and tend to use simple tactics with little to no warning of an attack. The ISP said people must stay alert of their surroundings.

There are teams such as the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC), FBI Springfield, and the FBI Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force that work together to ensure any relevant threat information with its partners as well as the public. The ISP reminds the public that though teams are working together, it is still important to report any suspicious behavior to the police.

The ISP is also working with faith communities in Illinois to support them and to communicate with them. ISP assets are at a heightened state of readiness.

More information about personal and family planning can be found on ISP’s website.