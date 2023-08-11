SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A child was hurt on a ride at the Illinois State Fair the same day rides were inspected for safety following storms and rain in the area.

Fair officials said the child was riding the Tilt A Whirl ride which was next to the Ring of Fire at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

As riders were on the Tilt A Whirl, officials said an object detached from the ring of fire and hit the child in the leg.

The child was treated on the scene with an ice pack and the ride was later closed.

The chief ride inspector from the Department of Labor went to re-inspect the ride after repairs and gave the all-clear to run the ride again.

State fair officials have said they do not have any safety concerns after the incident.