SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Democrats went all out at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday to celebrate the party’s accomplishments and excite voters as the general election approaches.

The Governor’s Day rally kicked off Wednesday afternoon with free lunch and drinks for ticketed attendees before quick speeches followed by a concert. Hundreds of people were in attendance and enjoyed the free lunch, desserts, and Budweiser products on tap.

Speakers included Secretary of State candidate Alexi Giannoulias, Speaker of the House Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez, Treasurer Michael Frerichs, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Secretary of State Jesse White.

Everyone stuck to one message: there are 82 days until the election, and Democrats need to be elected.

Welch had a call-and-response moment with voters, pumping up the crowd, asking “are you ready to go?” and receiving matched energy back from the crowd.

“Keep Illinois blue in 2022,” Welch chanted with the crowd.

Meanwhile, Hernandez received little applause and stumbled over her words at one of her first appearances since winning the seat of party chair.

Up next was Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, who not only cheered with the crowd but did so while laying out what she called the necessary plan moving forward. She said Democrats need to do three things between now and the election in November.

“One, send Tammy Duckworth back to Washington, D.C.,” said Stratton. “Two, re-elect the very best governor in the United States of America, and three, beat that Trump-supporting MAGA extremist Darren Bailey.”

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth spoke as well and said that “Democrats deliver” on inflation reduction, budget management, and climate change.

Finally, the man of the hour, Gov. JB Pritzker took the stage among chants and cheering. He repeated: “Democrats deliver.”

Pritzker said his term as governor has led to monumental change for Illinois. He listed things that he said Democrats have delivered on, including raising the minimum wage to $15, expanding healthcare, increasing infrastructure, and protecting reproductive rights.

Pritzker was applauded loudly by attendees before he turned the stage over to the concert that concludes the yearly event.

The special musical guest was Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Chris Young.

When asked by the press how much the event cost, Pritzker laughed it off and did not answer.