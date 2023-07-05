SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Doobie Brothers will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

An Illinois State Fair news release announced that the rock band will perform on Aug. 12.

For more than 50 years, the Doobie Brothers have been delivering roots-based guitar-driven rock and roll, which recently earned them an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It is not often we get an opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Manager Rebecca Clark. “The Doobie Brothers transcend generations making this a show for all fairgoers.”

Tickets for the Doobie Brothers will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster.

More information on the Illinois State Fair is available on its website.