WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Thursday that the U.S. Senate passed three funding bills in Washington.

The bills passed are a “minibus” or package for Agriculture, Rural Development, and Related Agencies; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development for Fiscal Year 2024.

Durbin and Duckworth said they were happy the Senate was able to come together to get the bills passed. They worked together to secure what they agreed were various priorities for Illinois in the bills.

The funding bills will be going toward to following Central Illinois agencies:

Agriculture, Rural Development and Related Agencies:

Capital Improvements, Peoria : $1.269 million to the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, a federal lab that has been responsible for countless agriculture, food safety, environmental, and health care discoveries since its inception, for necessary modernizations to the federal buildings that house laboratories of the Agricultural Research Service.

Military Construction and Veterans Affairs:

National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop, Bloomington : $5.25 million to complete construction of a vehicle maintenance shop to support operations for the Illinois Army National Guard in Bloomington.

Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies: