SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police announced Sunday that endorsement affidavits through the Protect Illinois Communities Act are now available online.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed into Illinois law and took effect on Jan. 10, 2023, by Governor JB Pritzker. The Act regulates the sale and distribution of assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles, .50 caliber cartridges, and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Illinoisans who possessed those items before the Act was signed are required to submit an endorsement affidavit before Jan. 1, 2024. This can now be done, as of Oct. 1, through their Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card account before the first of the year.

The ISP noted that even though large-capacity ammunition feeding devices are now regulated, they do not require an endorsement affidavit.

The ISP has uploaded a video onto its website that shows how to submit an endorsement affidavit through the FOID account. It is located on the Protect Illinois Communities Act, Regulation on Assault Weapons page.

There is a Frequently Asked Questions page if further help is needed. ISP FOID Kiosks may also be visited, and locations can be found on the ISP website. The ISP advises that you do not bring your weapons, ammunition, or accessories to the Kiosks if you visit.

More information on the endorsement affidavits or the Protect Illinois Communities Act may be found here.