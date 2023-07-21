CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Mega Millions jackpot remains up for grabs as it has risen to $720 million, which is the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery.

The release also states that there is also another big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. Saturday night’s drawing of the Lotto has risen to $19.85 million, which is the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in almost five years.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, where players can easily pick up a ticket at their local stores. They also have the option to purchase a ticket via the app or online at IllinoisLottery.com

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and players are able to add the Megaplier for another dollar for a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawing are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central Time.

The Lotto is an Illinois-only jackpot game that is played three times a week. The Monday, Thursday, and Saturday drawings are $2 a play and players can add an Extra Shot for another dollar to up their chances of non-jackpot winnings.