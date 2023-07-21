JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker joined Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, local officials, and business leaders to celebrate the opening of Lion Electric’s newest electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Joliet Friday.

According to a press release by Pritzker’s office, the new facility is 900,000 square feet and is the largest all-electric U.S. plant dedicated to medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle production.

The facility builds on Pritzker’s investment in Electric Vehicle manufacturing and production across Illinois.

“My administration has made investing in the EV sector a priority, because we know that the future of Illinois relies on dependable clean energy jobs as we transition to a carbon-free future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Companies like Lion have recognized the many resources Illinois provides, including our uniquely talented workforce, and together we have set the state on a path to thousands more jobs and increased EV capacity.”

The opening of the new facility comes after a week of meetings in the UK regarding Electric Vehicles and manufacturing during Pritzker’s delegation trip.

According to the release, Pritzker’s administration has prioritized the investment in clean energy for the future of Illinois.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) committed Illinois to 100% reliance on clean energy by 2050.

“Lion Electric is an extraordinary partner and represents more than the new jobs and investment they are bringing to Will County and to Illinois,” said Doug Pryor, President and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development. “As a leading OEM manufacturer of all-electric buses and trucks, Lion represents an important step forward, continuing Joliet and Chicagoland’s proud manufacturing tradition by supporting a growing EV and clean energy cluster.”