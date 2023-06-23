SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — While many people dream of starting their own local business, it can be more or less expensive depending on where you live.

Where does Illinois rank when it comes to how expensive it is to start a business?

According to an April 2023, study from Simplify LLC, Illinois is the 12th most expensive place to start a new business.

The study analyzed corporate taxes rates, the costs of labor, commercial electric bills and available commercial real estate in all 50 states and D.C.

Some stats from Illinois include:

Average corporate income tax rate – 9.5%

LLC filing fees – $150

Average annual wages – $58,296

Average monthly commercial electric bill – $596.27

The most expensive state to start a business is Minnesota, and the least expensive is Nevada.

Illinois has the second-highest average corporate income tax rate, just behind Minnesota’s average rate of 9.8%.

The full ranking is available here.